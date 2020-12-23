Centre Approves Major Changes In PMS-SC, Ensuring Greater Education Access For SC Students

Quick links:
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved significant changes in the centrally sponsored 'Post Matric Scholarship to students belonging to Scheduled Castes' (PMS-SC). These reforms are said to benefit over four crore scheduled castes students in successfully completing their higher education in the next five years. The cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prime minister took to Twitter to state that the scholarship will ensure greater access to students belonging to Scheduled Castes. Also, BJP National President JP Nadda took to Twitter to state that the scheme will 'ensure timely payment to beneficiaries'.
Today’s Cabinet decision on post-matric scholarship will ensure greater educational access to youngsters belonging to SC communities. Ensuring top quality and affordable education to our youth is an important focus area for our Government. https://t.co/JHBBhEZOM8— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2020
Working relentlessly for weaker sections is the hallmark of PM @narendramodi ji’s govt. Cabinet's revision of Post Matric Scholarship Scheme increased financial allocation to Rs 59,000 Crore. It will benefit 4 Crore SC Student in 5 years & ensure timely payments to beneficiaries.— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 23, 2020
Total investment to the tune of Rs 59,048 crore has been approved by the Cabinet, of which, Rs 35,534 crore would be spent by the Centre while the remaining balance would be spent by the state governments, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawarchand Gehlot said while addressing media.
These reforms would replace the existing committed liability system and would lead to greater involvement of the Centre in the scheme. With the help of the PMS-SC, Scheduled Castes students would be able to pursue any post-matric course starting from class 11 with the government meeting the cost of education. The focus of the scheme would be on enrolling poorest students, timely payments, comprehensive accountability, continuous monitoring and total transparency, an official release from the government stated.
