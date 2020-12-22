CBSE 2021 News: Board Exams Now Postponed Till After Feb 2021; See More Highlights

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' addressed the existing queries by students, parents and the teachers regarding the 2021 board exams on Tuesday. The webinar went live at 4 pm on December 22 today on Twitter or Facebook. The education minister made important announcements regarding the CBSE Class 12 exam 2021 as well as CBSE Class 10 exam 2021. He also talked about NEP and the role it would play in the education of our children. Read on to know more details about the CBSE 2021 datasheet for Class 10th & 12th board exams.

ALSO READ| Ramesh Pokhriyal Holds Live Session; Answers Queries Regarding CBSE Boards, NEET And JEE

Highlights of Live webinar by Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (Dec. 22)

Union education minister started the live webinar by acknowledging the role of teachers, and their COVID warrior self, which enabled them to continue the academic year when the schools are not even open all over India.

He then started talking about how NEP, that is the National Education Policy, will play an important role in education in India.

Talking about the advancements in the education system to be seen in future, it was revealed that Vocational training courses with an internship in the same would be included from Class 6 onwards.

He also talked about including knowledge about Ancient India into the school curriculum would be done in the future. Apart from the industrial & technical knowledge about subjects, India would be the first country to start AI at the school level. He stated that NEP would play an important role in making the students of our country good human, good citizen, as well as global citizens.

Education Minister then mentioned that CBSE is spending time training teachers. Till now, 4.80 lakh teachers so far and is continuing to do so.

Pokhriyal also mentioned that the efforts to take better education facilities to rural areas is still at works and people are working efficiently for the same.

He then talked about JEE Main stating that out of 90 questions, students will have to answer only 75 questions. Plus students whose boards have reduced syllabus would have 30% lesser choices so they won't be at any loss. Thus students would be able to prepare according to their own boards.

Stating about CBSE 2021 board exams, he confirmed that exams would be conducted post-February only.

CBSE 2021 board exams would have 30% reduced syllabus, and 33% internal choices would be available in the exam. Different states have reduced the syllabus and should be checked accordingly. All details are mentioned on the CBSE website as well.

ALSO READ| HC Slams CBSE For 'anti-student Attitude', Treating Students As Enemies

CBSE board exam 2021 news

10 days ago, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishant held a live session at 10 am to interact with the students, teachers and parents from across the country. Pokhriyal congratulated the ministers and officials for successfully conducting board and competitive exams amid the pandemic. He stated that this year, 5.1 per cent more students had applied for the NEET exam. The Union Minister also said that the Education Ministry has increased the number of exam centres this year to fulfil the needs of social distancing while giving the exams. From his webinar, minster Nishank announced the JEE Main exam dates for next year that would be held from February 23 to 26, March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30 and May 24 to 28. He also mentioned that the 2021 board exams would have more objective questions and it would be more application based. In the early week of December, it was revealed that the board exams in 2021 would be conducted in written mode only and not online. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials also said that if students were not able to sit for practicals in classes before the exams, alternatives would be explored.

ALSO READ| CBSE Officials Rule Out Conducting Board Exams Online, To Be In Written Mode Only

ALSO READ| CBSE Exam 2021 Datesheet Notice Being Circulated Is Fake, Clarifies The Board