CBSE 2021 News: Board Exams Now Postponed Till After Feb 2021; See More Highlights

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' addressed the existing queries by students, parents and the teachers regarding the 2021 board exams on Tuesday. The webinar went live at 4 pm on December 22 today on Twitter or Facebook. The education minister made important announcements regarding the CBSE Class 12 exam 2021 as well as CBSE Class 10 exam 2021. He also talked about NEP and the role it would play in the education of our children. Read on to know more details about the CBSE 2021 datasheet for Class 10th & 12th board exams.
10 days ago, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishant held a live session at 10 am to interact with the students, teachers and parents from across the country. Pokhriyal congratulated the ministers and officials for successfully conducting board and competitive exams amid the pandemic. He stated that this year, 5.1 per cent more students had applied for the NEET exam. The Union Minister also said that the Education Ministry has increased the number of exam centres this year to fulfil the needs of social distancing while giving the exams. From his webinar, minster Nishank announced the JEE Main exam dates for next year that would be held from February 23 to 26, March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30 and May 24 to 28. He also mentioned that the 2021 board exams would have more objective questions and it would be more application based. In the early week of December, it was revealed that the board exams in 2021 would be conducted in written mode only and not online. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials also said that if students were not able to sit for practicals in classes before the exams, alternatives would be explored.
