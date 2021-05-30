CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 12 Admit Card 2021 Out, See Steps And Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
CGBSE class 12 admit card 2021: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the admit card for students of class 12 board. CGBSE will conduct the Class 12 board exams from June 1. The exam will be held in "exam from home mode".
Candidates who are registered for the CGBSE class 12 exam can download their admit card from the official website- www.cgbse.nic.in. The board has uploaded class 12 admit cards for the main and vocational exams 2021. Candidates can follow the steps given here to download the admit card. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given below.
The CGBSE class 12 exam will begin on June 1. Students would be allowed to collect question papers from specified centres, take them home and submit the answer copies within five days. CGBSE secretary V K Goyal said that the board has decided to conduct the tests in this pattern in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety of over 2.86 lakh students across the state. The order said students of Class 12 will be given five days from June 1 to 5 to collect the question papers and blank answer sheets from the specified centers. They can collect the question papers on any date between June 1 and 5.