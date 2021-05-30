CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 12 Admit Card 2021 Out, See Steps And Direct Link To Download

CGBSE class 12 admit card 2021: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the admit card for students of class 12 board. CGBSE will conduct the Class 12 board exams from June 1. The exam will be held in "exam from home mode".

Candidates who are registered for the CGBSE class 12 exam can download their admit card from the official website- www.cgbse.nic.in. The board has uploaded class 12 admit cards for the main and vocational exams 2021. Candidates can follow the steps given here to download the admit card. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given below.

How to download CGBSE class 12 admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Board at www.cgbse.nic.in On the homepage, scroll down to the Notice Board section Click on class 12 or higher secondary exam admit card 2021 link You will be redirected to a new page Click on class 12 main or vocational admit card link Key in your roll number or name and father's name to login Your CGBSE class 12 board exam admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

CGBSE Class 12 Board Exam to be held from home

The CGBSE class 12 exam will begin on June 1. Students would be allowed to collect question papers from specified centres, take them home and submit the answer copies within five days. CGBSE secretary V K Goyal said that the board has decided to conduct the tests in this pattern in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety of over 2.86 lakh students across the state. The order said students of Class 12 will be given five days from June 1 to 5 to collect the question papers and blank answer sheets from the specified centers. They can collect the question papers on any date between June 1 and 5.