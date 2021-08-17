CGPSC Admit Card 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
IMAGE: UNSPLASH
CGPSC admit card 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released CGPSC Admit Card 2021. The hall tickets have been released for Registrar, Assistant Director Jansampark, and other posts. The written exam for which hall tickets have been released will be held on August 26, 2021. Registered candidates who are looking forward to sit for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website. The official website is psc.cg.gov.in. The CGPSC registrar admit card 2021 direct link to see hall tickets have also been shared in this article.
Registered candidates are hereby informed that the written exam would be held in the Raipur district across various test centres. The exam timings will be 10 am to 1 pm. The recruitment drive under which the exam is being conducted aims to recruit 15 candidates. The exam will be held for the subjects such as general studies, general knowledge of Chhatisgarh and aptitude test.
Candidates should note that the syllabus and exam pattern of the written examination is available on the official notification released by the commission. The commission has said that candidates finding difficulty downloading admit cards can raise their concerns on ecgpsconline@gmail.com or 79-74035115/6266643829. Candidates are also advised to keep a tab on the official website for more details.