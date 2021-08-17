CGPSC Admit Card 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

CGPSC admit card 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released CGPSC Admit Card 2021. The hall tickets have been released for Registrar, Assistant Director Jansampark, and other posts. The written exam for which hall tickets have been released will be held on August 26, 2021. Registered candidates who are looking forward to sit for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website. The official website is psc.cg.gov.in. The CGPSC registrar admit card 2021 direct link to see hall tickets have also been shared in this article.

Registered candidates are hereby informed that the written exam would be held in the Raipur district across various test centres. The exam timings will be 10 am to 1 pm. The recruitment drive under which the exam is being conducted aims to recruit 15 candidates. The exam will be held for the subjects such as general studies, general knowledge of Chhatisgarh and aptitude test.

CGPSC Admit Card 2021: How to download

The candidate should visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission as mentioned above.

On the homepage, jump to the ‘Latest Updates’ section.

Click on link which reads “click here to view/print online admit card for Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar-2020 / Astt. Director, Jansampark (Hindi medium)-2021/ Registrar (college)-2021”.

OR here is the direct link to download CGPSC hall ticket 2021.

Candidates will have to fill in required details such as username, password and captcha code to log in.

The CGPSC Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Cross-check details, take a print of the admit card for any future reference.

Candidates should note that the syllabus and exam pattern of the written examination is available on the official notification released by the commission. The commission has said that candidates finding difficulty downloading admit cards can raise their concerns on ecgpsconline@gmail.com or 79-74035115/6266643829. Candidates are also advised to keep a tab on the official website for more details.