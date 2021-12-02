CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Open For 557 Jr Resident, Sr Resident & Registrar Posts

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: The Chattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released a notification regarding the recruitment for the posts of Senior Resident, Junior Resident, and Registrar. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website: psc.cg.gov.in. This recruitment drive would fill a total of 557 vacancies.

Candidates must note that the age limit is 35 years, and those aged between 25 and 35 years are eligible to present their candidature for the posts. However, there are a few relaxations allowed by the CGPSC. Candidates must have completed their MBBS with MCI registration.

Chattisgarh Public Service Commission: Vacancy Details

Posts Number of vacancies Senior Resident 471 Junior Resident 32 Registrar 52

CGPSC Recruitment Dates

Event Dates Application Process starts December 16, 2021 Last date to submit the application form January 14, 2022 Candidates can make corrections without a late fee January 15 to 19, 2022 Candidates can make corrections with late fee January 20 to January 24, 2022

CGPSC Recruitment: Pay Sale | Application Fees

The application fee will be Rs. 400 for applicants falling under the general category, while Rs. 300 will be charged for SC/ST/OBC category applicants.

The pay scale for the selected candidates will vary between Rs 67,300 and Rs 213,100 under Level 13 and, from time to time, dearness allowance and other allowances will also be paid by the state government.

CGPSC resident posts | CGPSC Recruitment 2021| More information

Candidates can make changes to their forms from December 31, 2021, to January 4, 2021. The admit card for the examination will be released by the candidates in the first week of February and the exam will be held on February 13, 2021. The main exam for the CGPSC PCS 2021 exam is slated to be conducted in May, 2021.