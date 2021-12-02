CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Open For 557 Jr Resident, Sr Resident & Registrar Posts

Quick links:
Image: PTI
CGPSC Recruitment 2021: The Chattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released a notification regarding the recruitment for the posts of Senior Resident, Junior Resident, and Registrar. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website: psc.cg.gov.in. This recruitment drive would fill a total of 557 vacancies.
Candidates must note that the age limit is 35 years, and those aged between 25 and 35 years are eligible to present their candidature for the posts. However, there are a few relaxations allowed by the CGPSC. Candidates must have completed their MBBS with MCI registration.
Candidates can make changes to their forms from December 31, 2021, to January 4, 2021. The admit card for the examination will be released by the candidates in the first week of February and the exam will be held on February 13, 2021. The main exam for the CGPSC PCS 2021 exam is slated to be conducted in May, 2021.