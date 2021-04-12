Chhattisgarh Board Exam For Class 10 Postponed Until Further Notice

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Chattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led government has announced the cancellation of the upcoming Chhattisgarh board exam for Class 10. However, the CGBSE hasn't updated about the Class 12 board examination yet and it is assumed to stick to the same schedule i.e. May 3 to May 24, 2021, until further notice. Here are all the details about the latest Board exam news.

Is Chhattisgarh Board Exam cancelled?

Amid #cancelboards2021 protests online, students of Chhattisgarh finally get some good news. The Chhattisgarh Board Exam Class 10 that was originally scheduled from April 15 to May 1, 2021, has been officially announced to be cancelled. The CGBSE, however, has stated that the new dates of Class 10 exams are being worked upon and will be disclosed later. This decision was taken after seeing the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past few days.

Meanwhile, class 12 students are expected to appear for the examination from May 3 to 24, 2021. Class 12 students don't seem to be taking this Board exam news well as they're taking to Twitter to request for their exams to be cancelled as well. Since the Class 10 board exams had only three days to go until commencement amid the rising cases, the tough decision of the Chhattisgarh board exam postponed news had to be taken.

Whereas class 12 students still have one month to go and only time can tell what development will happen at that point in time. Regardless, the Government has assured that due precautions are taken for students. The number of examination centres has been increased thrice as much and safe facilities are also promised to be provided.

Previously, Chhattisgarh Minister Ravindra Choubey had informed all schools, colleges and Anganwadis to be closed. Recently, the Chhattisgarh government along with several other State governments also took the unanimous decision of promoting class 1 to 8 without final examinations. The notification read, “All schools will be shut till further orders and all students, except class 10th and 12th, will be given a general promotion to the next class without holding examinations."

