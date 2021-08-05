Chhattisgarh Open School Result 2021: CGSOS Class 10th Result Date Announced; Read Details

The Chhattisgarh Board of Open Schools (CGSOS), Raipur has announced the date and time of the Chhattisgarh Open School Results 2021. As per the official notice issued by the Chhattisgarh board, the CGSOS class 10 result 2021 will be declared on August 6, 2021, at 12 pm. All those students who appeared in the Chhattisgarh board exam will be able to know their results once they are released on the official website of the CGSOS.

The State Education Minister will announce the results via a press conference on August 6, 2021. This year, around 90,000 students appeared for the CGSOS 10th exam. The state government had cancelled the exam earlier, but later it was conducted from home. The Chhattisgarh board had announced the date sheet for the CGSOS exam timetable for class 10 and class 12 on the same date. The students who had registered wrote exams in both cases.

Chhattisgarh open school class 10 result 2021: In view of the looming danger of the COVID-19 pandemic, many neighbouring states of Chhattisgarh had cancelled their state examinations, but the Chhattisgarh government successfully managed to conduct the examinations from home.

CGSOS class 10 result 2021: Step by step process to check CGSOS class 10 result 2021

Open the official site of the Chhattisgarh Board. i.e sos.cg.nic.in or cgsos.co.in.

or Select the link that reads " CHHATTISGARH STATE OPEN SCHOOL HIGHER SECONDARY MAIN/ATTEMPT EXAMINATION RESULTS in 2021"

Automatically, you will be redirected to a new page where you will be asked to enter your details like Roll Number, DOB, and other details to check Chhattisgarh open school result.

Click on Submit.

Your CGSOS result for 2021 will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF format for future reference.

CGSOS 10th result 2021: Here's a direct link

CGSOS 10th result 2021: Although the results will be available on the official website of the Chhattisgarh government, thousands of students face problems in reaching their results on the main website. To ease the efforts of the students, here is a direct link. Check Chhattisgarh's class 10 results here.

Chhattisgarh open school class 10 result 2021 - Passing criteria

These students will need to achieve a minimum of 33% marks out of 100. The overall per cent should be a hundred. In order to pass the examination, a student needs to score passing marks in both the theory and practical papers.