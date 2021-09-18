Chhattisgarh Police SI Recruitment 2021: Registration For 975 Posts Begins On Oct 1; Check

If you are looking for a job in the police force, then this news is for you. The Chhattisgarh Police selection commission has invited applicants to apply for the position of Sub Inspector and other posts. This year, the Chhattisgarh Police SI Recruitment 2021 will fill up 975 posts through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible individuals can apply for the post by using the steps given below. Candidates must be aware that they can apply for the posts from October 1, 2021, and October 31, 2021, is the last date. One can apply by visiting the official website of the Chhattisgarh Police. Although the application link is available on the website, a lot of candidates face problems reaching the correct website. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided a direct link to apply - Registration for SI exam.

Chhattisgarh Police SI Recruitment 2021: Check the vacancy details

Name of the post Number of Vacancies Subedar 58 Posts Sub Inspector 577 Posts Sub Inspector (Special Branch) 69 Posts Platoon Commander 247 Posts Sub Inspector (Angul Chinh) 6 Posts Sub Inspector (document under question) 3 Posts Sub Inspector (Computer) 6 Posts Sub Inspector (Telecommunications) 9 Posts

Chhattisgarh Police SI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria | Application fees

Candidates applying for the Chhattisgarh police must be between 24 years to 34 years. Having a graduation degree in the relevant field is important. Female candidates applying for the post must be above 153 cm in height, while male candidates applying to require 168 cm in height. The candidate will be chosen solely on the basis of their performance in the prelims, mains, physical eligibility test, and interview round.

The application fees for the general category and OBC category are Rs 400. Candidates from the SC/ST category will be required to pay Rs. 200. It is recommended to stay connected to the official website of Chhattisgarh Police.

Image: PTI