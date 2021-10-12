Child Rights Body Requests Reopening Of Delhi Schools-anganwadis, Writes To LG

The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) chairman Anurag Kundu on Monday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal urging him to issue necessary directions to reopen Delhi schools-Anganwadis. The DCPCR chairman stated that the young students are facing learning loss with the limitations of online education. Kundu suggested Baijal, who is the chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to look into partial reopening.

DCPCR chairman demands Delhi schools reopening for nursery to class 8

According to the letter, Kundu suggested Delhi schools to reopen from nursery to class VIII for at least two days a week. Meanwhile, he submitted that Anganwadis can open at least once a week in a staggered way. He claimed that the COVID-19 situation has improved and there was a chance to restart the normal functioning of school children. In the letter, the DCPCR chairman also suggested random testing of students, school and Anganwadi staff to ensure safety against any possible spread of COVID.

“Delhi’s Covid infection spread has shown remarkable decline and has been constantly under 40 for the past six weeks. Similarly, most days witnessed zero fatality in the past six weeks. Consequently, nearly all sectors have opened up ranging from offices, workshops, to cinema halls, markets, gyms and parks. Clearly, children not attending school cannot keep safe since the adults are moving about and returning home. As it is, children are visible everywhere in public places… It, therefore, remains unclear as to what extra vulnerability would children experience by coming to school or how they remain safer by not attending it,” the letter by DCPCR chairman stated.

Earlier, the Delhi government had announced the reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions from September 1 in the wake of an improved COVID-19 situation. However, the government had clarified that no student would be forced to attend physical classes and the parents could opt to continue with online classes for the students. LG Baijal had then said that the decision on classes 6 to 8 would be taken later.

'Delhi schools Anganwadi reopening vital for children's health'

The DCPCR chairman’s letter to reopen schools for the young students came after a group of parents made a request to allow children to go to schools at least once a week. Kundu cited data in his letter to state that almost 90 per cent of infections in children were mild or asymptomatic. Earlier, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had recommended the opening of the schools. Kundu pointed out that the limitations of online learning and said that it took a toll on the social, mental, and physical health of growing children.

“Malnutrition and compromised routine immunisation of the children leads to impaired cognitive ability in children, vulnerability to deadly diseases and premature deaths. Anganwadis are the best antidotes to it. Anganwadi closures become further problematic given the fact that cognitive development happens only till the age of 6 years and, therefore, early childhood education becomes more crucial than even secondary schooling,” he stated in his letter.

Image: PTI