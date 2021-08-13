Last Updated:

CHSE Odisha Result 2021 For +2 Arts Stream To Be Declared Tomorrow, See Websites To Check

CHSE Odisha Result 2021 for the arts and the vocational streams will be announced on Aug 14. Here are the websites to visit to check scorecards online.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
CHSE Odisha Result 2021

Image: Shutterstock


CHSE Odisha Result 2021: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha has announced the date for CHSE Arts result 2021. As per the schedule, the Odisha class 12th Arts, Vocational Result 2021 will be uploaded on August, 14. The Board has confirmed the date but the timing has not been announced yet. Registered students who are waiting to check their CHSE Arts Result 2021 on Saturday. The results link will be activated on the official websites mentioned below on August 14, 2021.

CHSE Odisha +2 result 2021: Websites to check

  1. orissaresults.nic.in
  2. chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha class 12 arts result date and time

  • Odisha plus two arts result 2021 will be declared on August 14, 2021
  • Timing of Odisha Board exam result 2021 has not been announced yet

It is to be noted that this year the Odisha +2 exams got canceled due to second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with Odisha many other state boards did the same for safety and health reasons. Post announcing the cancellation, the alternative assessment criteria were also announced for evaluating students. This year 2.21 lakh students registered for arts and vocational course. Candidates are hereby informed that the class 12th Result for Science and Commerce students has already been announced. The result was announced following the Supreme Court's deadline of declaring 12th results by July 31, 2021. 

The CHSE Arts Result 2021 was also supposed to be declared by July 31 like other streams but the date was postponed due to some reasons. The Odisha Board took permission and also asked for extra time from Supreme Court for releasing Odisha +2 Arts, Vocational Result 2021. The Board said that it was not possible to declare results of all streams by July 31, 2021. Class 12th candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official websites as the time for the announcement of results will be uploaded there anytime soon. 

READ | Karnataka SSLC result 2021 to be declared tomorrow; check website & other details here
READ | Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: Where and how to check Karnataka 10th result on mobile phone
READ | Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 out, 99.9% pass, here's how to check scorecards
READ | HPTET Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh TET 2021 Result declared - Here's how to check results
READ | Odisha: CM Patnaik felicitates state's hockey players for their performance at Olympics
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND