CISCE Releases ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Date Sheets; Check Direct Link Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, also known as CISCE, has released the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) date sheet for annual exams. The date sheet has been released for the current year - 2021. CISCE released the date sheet targeting the first semester exams. The concerned candidates can find more details about the same on the official website cisce.org.

The first-semester exam will be conducted from November 15, 2021. ISC class 12th exam will continue till December 16, 2021. The class 10 exam is scheduled to end on December 6, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that the ICSE exam 2021 will be conducted for a duration of sixty minutes. For few subjects, the duration will not be the same as exams for Mathematics, Hindi, Second language such as Bengali will be conducted for 90 minutes. Candidates can check more details below.

ICSE 2021: Important Dates

Exam for English Language Paper I will be held on November 15, 2021

Exam for English Literature Paper-II will be held on November 16, 2021

Exam for Environmental Science will be held on November 17, 2021

Exam for HCG Paper I will be conducted on November 18, 2021

Mathematics paper will be held on November 22, 2021

HCG Paper-II will be held on November 23, 2021

Hindi paper will be held on November 25, 2021

Exam for Group III Elective will be held on November 26, 2021

Together with ICSE date sheets, the Council has also released ISC date sheets. Candidates must go through the date sheet released to sit for the exam on the below-mentioned exam dates. For the ISC semester one exam, candidates will get 15 minutes to read the question paper, and the time given to write answers will be 1 hour 30 minutes. The candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates. A detailed PDF of the exam schedules have been uploaded on the official websites.

ISC 2021: Important Dates

English Literature exam will be held on November 15, 2021

English Language exam will be conducted on November 16, 2021

Indian Language or Classical Language exam will be held on November 17, 2021

Psychology, Electricity and Electronics exam will be held on November 18, 2021

Elective English and others will be held on November 20, 2021

Mathematics exam will be conducted on November 22, 2021

Exam for Business Studies subject will be conducted on November 23, 2021

Image: PTI