Class 12 CBSE, ICSE & State Board Exam Results Expected By July 31: UGC

After the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued guidelines on examinations as well as the new academic calendar for 2021-22 in view of COVID to all universities and colleges, all Class 12 board exam results are expected to be out by July 31. As per UGC exam guidelines, the admissions to first-year courses for 2021-22 have to be completed by no later than September 30, 2021. It said that the new academic session will commence by October 1, 2021, after the admission process is complete.

The relevant portion of the UGC circular reads: "Higher Education Institutions shall ensure that the admission process for the undergraduate courses/ programmes for the academic session 2021-22 will commence only after CBSE, ICSE and state board class 12 results are declared. It is expected that all the school boards will declare their results for the class/grade 12 examination by July 31, 2021."

Earlier on Friday, CBSE had informed that it is all set to open the tabulation portal for the moderation of Class 9th and 11th marks from July 16. As per the Board, the portal will be opened on July 16 and will be closed on July 22, 2021. In these seven days, schools will have to moderate the scores that have been uploaded as per the reference year data bank. CBSE affiliated schools can do so by visiting the official website cbse.gov.in.

UGC exam guidelines in detail

According to the latest guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission, universities have been asked to complete the Final Year/Semester Exams by August 31, 2021. Higher Education Institutions shall ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses/programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 commences only after the declaration of state boards, ICSE and CBSE class 12 board results

"The Terminal Semester/ Final Year Examinations (2020-2021) be compulsorily conducted in offline (pen & paper)/ online/ blended (online + offline) mode by no later than August 31, 2021, following the prescribed protocols/ guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic," the notice read.

The circular issued by UGC further stated that the university Admissions 2021-22 to the first-year courses/programmes shall be completed no later than September 30, 2021. The last date or admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats shall be October 31, 2021, and the relevant documents of the qualifying examination can be accepted up to December 31, 2021. The academic session 2021-2022 shall commence latest by October 1, 2021, for first semester/year students, it added.

Key Points & Dates For Students Seeking Admission For Higher Education

- All Class 12 Board Exam Results expected to be out by July 31

- College & University Admissions for UG courses to commence only after Class 12 Board exam results of CBSE, ICSE & State Boards are announced

- UG & PG admissions to be completed by September 30

- New Academic Session must begin by October 1 (allowed to commence as early as possible, in online/offline/blended mode)

- Next academic session of this batch (incoming batch's second year) to begin by August 1, 2022

As far as academic calendar 2021-22 is concerned, the University Grants Commission said that students of the intermediate semester/year, the higher education institutions may start their academic session (in online/offline/blended mode) as early as possible, keeping all COVID-19 -related guidelines and instructions.

The UGC further noted that if there is a delay in the declaration of results of the qualifying examinations, Higher Education Institutions may plan and start the academic session by October 18. For parents who face financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the UGC has permitted a full refund of fees on account of all cancellations of admissions/ migrations of students up to October 31 as a 'special case.' On cancellation/ withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2021, the entire fee collected from a student should be refunded in full after deducting not more than Rs.1000/- as a processing fee.

(Image: PTI)