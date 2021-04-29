CLAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended To May 15; How To Apply On Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the extension of the CLAT 2021 registration deadline till May 15, 2021. Candidates are requested to submit their CLAT application forms as soon as possible since the last date is approaching. Please note that the application forms will only be accepted via online mode on the official website, of which a direct link is provided below. The CLAT 2021 has been confirmed to be held on June 13, 2021. Here are the details of CLAT 2021 registration.

CLAT 2021 Registration Date Extended

This is not the first time the last date for registration has been extended. Previously, the last date to apply was set on April 30, 2021. Many universities and educational bodies around India are suffering from the push and pull in dates and general indecisiveness in the view of pandemic and how it's at an all-time high today. Candidates are advised to not succumb to any confusion in dates. Please note that the revised dates for application submission is now May 15, 2021. Here's a guide on how to submit the CLAT application.

How to submit CLAT application?

Visit the official website of Consortium of NLUs - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CLAT 2021 registration link will be displayed on the homepage itself. Tap on the 'Click Here' button that appears in blue colour to proceed.

Candidates will be redirected to the login page, where they will be required to register themselves before proceeding to the application form.

Upon successful registration of an account, the application form will be displayed on the screen.

Fill in the necessary details asked in the application form. Instructions will be provided against the form for guidance.

The next step will be to upload scanned photocopies and documents as identity proofs.

Candidates will be redirected to the payment page where they'll be required to submit the application fee via online mode only.

Candidates are advised to preview the application form before submission.

Simultaneously, candidates are requested to download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Please note that the CLAT 2021 examination will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm on June 13, 2021. Candidates equipped with a 10+2 or an equivalent degree are allowed to apply for the examination. CLAT is held each year for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the Consortium of NLUs for more updates regarding CLAT 2021.

