CM Uddhav Thackeray Orders Formation Of Experts Panel For Systematic Implementation Of NEP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, August 20, directed the authorities to appoint a committee of experts to discuss the systematic implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP). Speaking at the meeting, Thackeray said the NEP has several new concepts, for which the state government will have to amend the existing laws.

The Chief Minister further said that the need of the hour is to have a discussion with researchers, education experts to discuss the policy, which has only been announced so far. "The state government has to see what changes can be accepted and what laws need to be amended," a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) quoted him as saying.

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray in a meeting to discuss the new National Education Policy instructed to appoint a committee consisting of education experts and practitioners to systematically approach the implementation of the National Education Policy in the state," CMO Maharashtra tweeted.

Thackeray also called for removing the gaps in the education system by enabling 100 percent online and offline education for students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. He further asked the officials to check with the Centre Government if the academic year can be shifted to January to December.

National Education Policy 2020

A few days back the Union Cabinet approved the National Education Policy. NEP aims at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower by replacing the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986.

The important reforms in school education made by NEP 2020 include- Universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), no rigid separation between arts and sciences streams, a national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy and removal of separation between vocational and academic and curricular and extra-curricular.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

With 14,492 people testing positive for Coronavirus, Maharashtra reported the highest jump in COVID-19 cases thus far, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 6,43,289. The number of recovered patients rose by 12,243 in the same period, taking the aggregate of recovered cases to 4,59,124. The Recovery Rate in the state now stands at 71.37%, close to the national average of 73.91%.

(With inputs from agencies)