COVID-19: Two More Maharashtra Police Personnel Succumb; Over 10,000 Recovered

The new Corornavirus disease (COVID-19) claimed the lives of two more Maharashtra Police personnel in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 131, the police said on Thursday.

In a statement, Maharashtra Police informed that both the deceased individuals served in the Mumbai Police. PN Shrikant Sonawane was posted in the Mulund Police Station while PSI Vinayak Babar was from Deonar Police Station.

"DGP and all ranks of Maharashtra Police offer their condolences to the bereaved family," the force said.

Meanwhile, as many as 117 new COVID-19 cases were also reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of infected police personnel in Maharashtra reached 12,877, of which 10,491 have recovered, leaving 2,255 active cases.

Maharashtra COVID-19 situation

On Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 13,165 new COVID-19 cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 6,28,642. At present, there are 1,60,413 active cases in the state. With 9,011 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 4,46,881.

As of August 19, a total of 21,033 persons have died owing to COVID-19 while a total of 33,37,848 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in various laboratories across the state. While 11,62,450 persons are under home quarantine, 37,094 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 18.83%, 71.09%, and 3.35% respectively.

