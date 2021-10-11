CMA Exam 2021: ICMAI Opens Registration Window For CMA December Exam 2021

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has started the online registration process for the Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) exam 2021. ICMAI has released the CMA 2021 notification on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can register online for the CMA exam 2021. The aspirants must visit the official website- icmai.in to register for the exam.

CMA Exam 2021

The registration window that has been opened is for the CMA Foundation exam for December 2021 cycle. The online registration process began today, October 11. The last date to register is November 2. The CMA December exam will be held on January 2, 2022.

As per the official notification, the CMA Exam 2021 will be held in four shifts for four papers on the day of the exam. The 2016 syllabus will be followed this year. The CMA exam 2021be conducted through online mode only by the use of a laptop, desktop, PC or any other device. Candidates must note that the application fees for the CMA Foundation exam are Rs. 1200 for Indian students and USD 60 for students outside India. CMA Exam 2021 will be conducted for 100 marks and will have 50 MCQs.

