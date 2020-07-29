Coding Lessons To Reduced Syllabus:Here Are The Contours Of NEP's School Education Reforms

On Wednesday, the Centre unveiled reforms in the school education sector as a part of the National Education Policy. This includes a new curriculum for early childhood care education, focus on literacy and numeracy and Gender Inclusion Fund. Essentially, the 10+2 system has been divided into the 5+3+3+4 format. This implies 5 years of foundation stage- three years of primary school and Classes 1 and 2, two years of the preparatory stage- from Classes 3 to 5, the middle stage comprising Classes 6 to 8 and 4 years of the secondary stage- Classes 9-12. The schools shall not have a rigid separation between arts and sciences, curricular and extra-curricular, and vocational and academic education.
Read: New Education Policy, 2020: Here Are The Key Highlights Of NEP Approved By Modi Cabinet
Watch LIVE: Cabinet Briefing by Union Ministers @PrakashJavdekar and @DrRPNishank— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 29, 2020
📍: National Media Centre, #NewDelhi
Watch on #PIB's
YouTube: https://t.co/oicvIjv91r
Facebook: https://t.co/p9g0J6q6qv
Read: National Education Policy 2020: M Phil Discontinued, Fee Capped For Higher Education
Read: HRD Ministry Renamed Ministry Of Education As Cabinet Approves National Education Policy
The aforesaid reforms focus on the universalization of ECCE to secondary education by 2030, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 4. The policy aims to attain foundational learning and numeracy skills by 2025. According to the Centre, the Gross Enrolment Ratio from the pre-school to secondary level should be 100% by 2030. Stress has also been laid on catering to 2 crore out of school children. Furthermore, every student will leave the school having learnt at least one vocational skill. The NEP seeks to ensure that there are common standards of learning in public and private schools.
Read: From Schools To Colleges, Andhra Pradesh Incentivises Education For Students & Parents