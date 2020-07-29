Coding Lessons To Reduced Syllabus:Here Are The Contours Of NEP's School Education Reforms

On Wednesday, the Centre unveiled reforms in the school education sector as a part of the National Education Policy. This includes a new curriculum for early childhood care education, focus on literacy and numeracy and Gender Inclusion Fund. Essentially, the 10+2 system has been divided into the 5+3+3+4 format. This implies 5 years of foundation stage- three years of primary school and Classes 1 and 2, two years of the preparatory stage- from Classes 3 to 5, the middle stage comprising Classes 6 to 8 and 4 years of the secondary stage- Classes 9-12. The schools shall not have a rigid separation between arts and sciences, curricular and extra-curricular, and vocational and academic education.

Read: New Education Policy, 2020: Here Are The Key Highlights Of NEP Approved By Modi Cabinet

Read: National Education Policy 2020: M Phil Discontinued, Fee Capped For Higher Education

Here are the salient features of school education reforms:

Universalization of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE). The NCERT will create a new curriculum in this regard.

The Centre will commence a National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy.

The new curriculum aims to inculcate 21st-century skills, mathematical thinking and scientific temper.

The policy proposes commencing coding lessons for students from Class 6 onwards.

Special focus will be given to the education of gifted children.

Gender Inclusion Fund shall boost the girl child development.

The vocational education will start from Class 6 onwards.

The curriculum is set to be reduced in size so that the focus can remain on the core concepts.

The stakes for board education shall be less with an emphasis on application of knowledge.

The medium of instruction should be the regional language at least till Class 5 and preferably till Class 8.

The student shall receive a 360-degree holistic progress card. The progress of the student in achieving learning outcomes will be tracked.

The National Testing Agency will offer a common entrance exam to all higher educational institutions.

Moreover, the reading of books and digital libraries will be promoted.

Transparent online self-disclosure shall be encouraged for public oversight and accountability.

Read: HRD Ministry Renamed Ministry Of Education As Cabinet Approves National Education Policy

Expected outcomes

The aforesaid reforms focus on the universalization of ECCE to secondary education by 2030, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 4. The policy aims to attain foundational learning and numeracy skills by 2025. According to the Centre, the Gross Enrolment Ratio from the pre-school to secondary level should be 100% by 2030. Stress has also been laid on catering to 2 crore out of school children. Furthermore, every student will leave the school having learnt at least one vocational skill. The NEP seeks to ensure that there are common standards of learning in public and private schools.

Read: From Schools To Colleges, Andhra Pradesh Incentivises Education For Students & Parents