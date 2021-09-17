COMEDK Answer Key 2021 Today At Comedk.org, Here's How To Check Online

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges (COMEDK) Karnataka will on Friday release the COMEDK answer key 2021 today. Candidates who have appeared for the COMEDK exam will be able to download their answer keys online. The COMEDK answer key was scheduled to be released on September 17 at 11 am.

Once the answer key is released, candidates will be able to raise their objections against any key, if any, by 4 pm on September 19. The link to raise objections will be active on comedk.org. COMEDK will consider the valid objections and prepare the final answer key. The COMEDK results will be based on the final answer key. As per the official schedule, the COMEDK final answer key will be released on September 23. The COMEDK results 2021 will be released on September 26 at 4 pm.

The COMEDK exam was conducted on September 15 in 157 cities across India, including 23 in Karnataka. A total of 44741 candidates out of the 66304 registered candidates attended the examination. COMEDK exam offers 20000 seats in 180 engineering colleges across the state of Karnataka. Clarification regarding the provisional answer key should be submitted online in the format with Rs 500 per clarification fee. Candidates can follow the steps given here to download the COMEDK answer key.

COMEDK Answer Key 2021: How to download