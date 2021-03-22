COMEDK UGET 2021 And Uni-GAUGE Registration Process Begins For Engineering Courses

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) and Uni- GAUGE has started the online registration process for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2021 for admissions to engineering colleges. The application forms for both, UGET and Uni-GAUGE have been released today, March 22. Candidates can register for COMEDK UGET 2021 online by visiting the official website - comedk.org. To register for UNI-GAUGE, students should visit unigauge.com. The last date to apply is May 20. COMEDK UGET 2021 and Uni- GAUGE 2021 will be held on June 20 as a combined test in various centres across India.

COMEDK UGET 2021 Eligibility

Candidates who wish to take admissions to B.E/ B.Tech courses should have passed class 12th or second PUC or equivalent examination recognized by State / Central Government. They should have studied Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and English in class 11th and 12th as compulsory subjects. They should have passed with a minimum aggregate of 45% marks (40% in respect of SC, ST, and OBC candidates of Karnataka State) in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and should have passed these subjects individually. Physics and Mathematics are compulsory subjects along with Chemistry or Bio-Technology or Biology or Computer Science or Electronics as one of the optional subjects. Diploma candidates are not eligible to take the Entrance Test as there are no lateral entry admissions.

COMEDK UGET 2021: Key Dates

The application begins - March 22

Application ends- May 20

Admit Card release date- June 10

Last date to download admit card- June 19

COMEDK UGET and UNI GAUGE E 2021 engineering entrance exam - June 20

Morning session - 9 am to 12 noon

Afternoon session - 2 pm to 5 pm

COMEDK UGET Result - July 6

Application Fee:

COMEDK UGET Rs 1800+ * Convenience charge/fee as applicable

BOTH COMEDK AND Uni-GAUGE Rs 2800+ * Convenience charge/fee as applicable

COMEDK UGET 2021 Exam Pattern

It will be a computer-based test. There will be 180 multiple-choice questions.60 questions each will be asked from Physics, Chemistry and Math. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. There will be no negative marking. Each correct answer will fetch 1 mark. The entrance test is based on the existing syllabus of 10 + 2 / 11th &12th STD / 1 st & 2nd PUC. The syllabus for the entrance exam will be made available at www.comedk.org in a separate document by April 30, 2021.

Important Links: