COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

COMEDK UGET final answer keys 2021: The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges (COMEDK) Karnataka has released the COMEDK answer key 2021. The final answer key and the response sheets were scheduled to be released on Wednesday, 23 September 2021 in the second half at 4 pm and were released on time. Following the process, the provisional answer keys were already released and students were given time to raise objections. The final answer keys have been prepared on the basis of valid objections. After the declaration of the final answer key, candidates are waiting for the results. The COMEDK results 2021 are scheduled to be released on September 26 at 4 pm. 

This year the COMEDK exam was conducted on September 15 in 157 cities across India. Out of them, 23 centres were there in Karnataka. A total of 44741 candidates out of the 66304 registered candidates attended the examination. COMEDK exam offers 20000 seats in 180 engineering colleges across the state of Karnataka. Clarification regarding the provisional answer key was submitted online in the format with Rs 500 per clarification fee. Here is the list of important dates and also the steps to download the final answer key once it is released.

COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2021: Important dates 

  • The final answer key has been released on September 23 at 4 pm
  • The COMEDK UGET result 2021 is scheduled to be released on September 26, 2021
  • The provisional answer key was released on September 17
  • The last day to raise objection was September 19, 2021

 COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2021: How to check 

  • Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka - comedk.org. 
  • On the homepage, go to the ‘Important Links’ section and click on the suitable link
  • Here is the direct link to download the final answer keys
  • Candidates will be redirected to the applicant login window where they will be asked to log in by entering the application sequence number and password 
  • COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2021 will be displayed on the screen  
  • Candidates must cross-check the details and download the same
  • Take a print of the answer key for any future reference.
