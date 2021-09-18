COVID-19: All Schools In Leh District To Remain Closed For In-person Classes For 15 Days

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the Union Territory, Ladakh Administration has informed that all schools, including residential hostels in Leh district, will remain closed for offline classes from September 18 to October 2. But, online classes will be allowed in line with COVID prevention protocol.

The order released by the Administration of Ladakh further stated, "Chief Medical officer and Chief Education officer of Leh shall ensure that the students who are leaving from the residential schools/hostels for their homes are mandatory screened for RT-PCR test and subsequently undergo home quarantine along with their family members for seven days irrespective of their result".

Kargil to open schools amid COVID

On August 30, the Kargil district administration had announced that it would reopen schools for classes 6-8 from September 1. The decision came amidst public demand to get the education system rolling in the city. The order was issued on August 19 by Kargil District Magistrate (DM) Santosh Sukhadeve. DM Santosh Sukhadeve had said in a statement, "In view of the improved Covid-19 situation in the district, it is hereby ordered that all the educational institutions including private schools shall be allowed to open for classes 6 to 8 w.e.f 01.09.2021".

COVID situation in Ladakh

To date, Ladakh has reported a total of 20,631 COVID-19 cases with 207 deaths. The Union Territory has administered a total of 3,27,447 COVID vaccine doses across 12 vaccination sites. Leh district has administered 1,89,844 vaccine doses across five vaccination sites, whereas Kargil has administered 1,37,603 vaccine doses across seven vaccination sites.

Indian army sponsors the education of Ladakh students

The Indian Army on August 17 informed that they have decided to sponsor the school and higher education of students from the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the residential schools and colleges functioning under the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) across the country. The step has been taken as a part of Operation Sadbhavana. The initiative aims at providing quality education to deserving candidates from the union territories and offer them opportunities and exposure to acquire requisite competence and capability for a secure future.

Image: PTI