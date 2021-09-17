CoWIN Chief Lauds India's 2 Cr COVID Vaccination Milestone; '700 Per Sec, 15,000 Per Min'

As India achieved a mammoth milestone of administering two crore vaccinations in a day on Friday, Chief of CoWIN Portal RS Sharma expressed pride in the achievement of the country. He said that India administered 700 vaccines per second, 15,000 vaccinations per minute on Friday while mentioning the way the CoWIN platform has scaled and helped the country in its vaccination campaign. He remarked that "if India decides to do something, it will achieve its objective".

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network, RS Sharma said, "We are so proud of the achievement of the country. Our doctors, health workers, people on the ground, officials and state governments, everyone has been putting in their efforts. This shows that if India decides to do something, it can achieve it. It's a great milestone, we have already crossed about 2 crore 20 lakhs. Vaccination is one of the most potent weapons in the fight against COVID."

Speaking of the CoWIN portal, which has been instrumental in driving India's vaccination campaign, Sharma revealed that India is almost concluding bilateral agreements to facilitate the travel of Indians with the help of CoWIN-generated vaccination certificates.

"We have continued to add features on CoWIN and now the digital certificate issued by CoWIN is internationally recognised. We are completely aligned with WHO standards of the certificate. We are nearing the conclusion of bilateral agreements with a number of countries to recognise all the data points that are required in a certificate are available through CoWIN, it will only be a question of formating," he said.

'700 COVID vaccinations per second'

RS Sharma said that the main goal of the CoWIN portal was to make the platform user friendly. The portal doesn't need any username or password to log in, moreover, CoWIN has also made it convenient for the hospitals to feed their data for vaccines, their vacancies, and pricing.

"Today we are doing 700 vaccinations per second, can you imagine! We are doing about 15,000 vaccinations per minute. That is the way the platform has scaled. The average OTP time is just a few seconds. We realised that 98% of the OTPs are delivered within 15 seconds. This platform has shown to the world that India is capable of building such population-scale platforms. Aadhar was one, UPI was another and now CoWIN is the third one," he said while elaborating on the scale at which India undertook the COVID vaccination campaign.

India administers 2 crore COVID vaccines in a single day

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, India created a mega record of administering over 2 crore novel coronavirus vaccine doses. Notably, this is the first time that 2 crore doses have been administered in a single day. Earlier in the day, the one-crore COVID vaccine doses mark was surpassed within 6 hours. Prior to breaching the 2-crore vaccination mark, India had achieved the 1-crore vaccination mark on two occasions.

On Thursday, the centre informed that India has surpassed the average daily COVID vaccination rate of 18 major countries. The 18 nations, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan and Russia, have together administered 8.54 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines while India alone administered 8.54 million doses.