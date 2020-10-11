Uttar Pradesh To Reopen Schools From Oct 19 Amid COVID-19; State Govt Issues SOP

Following Centre's go-ahead for the graded reopening of schools from October 15, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that schools for classes 9 to 12 will reopen for students from October 19. Universities and schools across the country were ordered shut on March 16 to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma mandated written permission from the parents or guardian for students to attend the schools. As per the guideline, classes will be held in shifts and all necessary protocols including social distancing and proper sanitisation of premises will have to be followed by schools. Additionally, schools will run in shifts and proper attention will be paid to the health of students. Classes 9 and 10 will have to attend the classes in the first shift and classes for 11 and 12 will be held in the second shift.

The Education Minister further said that 50 per cent of the students should be called in every class on one day and the remaining 50 per cent the next day. The arrangement should be made to see that the students sit at a distance of 6 feet from each other, he added. After every shift and before the start, the rooms would be sanitised.

This development also comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 9 expressed satisfaction over the decrease of 27,000 active COVID positive cases in the past 22 days. He said that all effective measures should be taken to break the Covid infection chain. Directing for special vigilance on the Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Varanasi, the CM also said that the treatment facilities should be strengthened further.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has reported 4,33,712 COVID-19 cases so far. A total of 6,353 people have succumbed to the disease in the state, according to officials. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 40,210, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

(with inputs from agencies)