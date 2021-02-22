Cow Science Exam Postponed After Furor, Check Full Details Here

Rashtriya Kaamdhenu Aayog (RKA) has postponed the National Cow Science Exam that was scheduled to be held on February 25. The decision comes a day after the furor by Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad demanding cancellation of the exam saying it was an attempt to spread superstition and to saffronize the education sector in the country. RKA had scheduled to conduct a mock test on 'Gau Vigyan' on February 21 that has also been postponed.

"Please note that online Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Exam /Pratiyogita which was scheduled for 25th Feb 2021 including Mock Examination on 21st Feb 2021 has been postponed," an official statement on the official website of RKA reads.

'Cow Science Exam to generate interest among students about benefits of cow'

The Central Government of India had, on January 5, announced the Gau Vigyan to be held on February 25 in a bid to generate interest among students and the general public about the native breed of cow and its benefits. Students from primary, secondary, and senior secondary schools as well as colleges are eligible to take the Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar-Prasar Examination. The registration is free.

'Cow Science to infuse curiosity about unexplored potentials, business opportunities a cow can offer'

The RKA had earlier said that the exam would infuse curiosity into all Indians about cows and make them aware of the unexplored potential and business opportunities a cow can offer, even after it stops giving milk. Earlier last week, UGC had, in a letter to all vice-chancellors, asked to encourage their students to take the online voluntary national-level exam to test their knowledge on 'gau vigyan' (cow science). However, the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, through a press release on Sunday asked the UGC to withdraw its letter to the universities and cancel the examination.

The Parishad said there are so many nonsensical claims on the website which does not have any scientific backing. "The website contains claims that there are traces of gold in the milk of indigenous cows due to which its milk has a light yellowish tint. It also says the cow's milk protects humans from nuclear radiations and many more," the Parishad said. "It's a disgrace that a government agency in a country with a Constitution, which emphasis on scientific awareness, was associating in spreading superstitious propaganda. This will embarrass Indian universities and the education system before the world," it added.

The Rashtriya Kaamdhenu Aayog comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. It was set up by the Centre in February 2019. It aims at the conservation, protection, and development of cows and their progeny.

