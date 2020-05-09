CPCB Jobs & CPCB Recruitment For 2020 | Find Out Details Here

CPCB is the Central Pollution Control Board. The Board has recently invited applications for various posts. These posts include scientists, senior technicians, lower division clerks, and many others. The application for these jobs needs to be sent before May 25, 2020. The eligibility criteria and other important details have also been provided on the website.

CPCB jobs & CPCB recruitment 2020

The Central Pollution Control Board of India (CPCB) is an important organisation that deals with pollution of various kinds. The CPCB comes under the Ministry of environmental, Forest and Climate Change. This organisation was established in 1974 and since then has been playing a pivotal role in controlling pollution across the country. The CPCB also governs all the State Pollution Control Boards across the country.

Now, in its latest announcements, the CPCB has announced some new jobs ad recruitments on their board. This announcement was made on their official website. These CPCB posts are – scientist, senior technician, lower division clerk, and several others. Candidates who are interested in these posts can directly apply through the official website.

However, these applications need to be sent before May 25, 2020. There are total 48 posts open for scientists, Senior Technicians, lower division clerks, and many others in CPCB. The application for these posts started on May 5, 2020. Below are some important details for these CPCB jobs & recruitments 2020.

Vacancy details for CPCB jobs & recruitment 2020

Total posts – 48

Scientist – ‘B’- 13

Junior Scientific Assistant – 02

Senior Technician – 06

Data Entry Operator – 02

Junior Technician – 02

Junior Laboratory Assistant – 07

Lower Division Clerk – 13

Attendant (MTS) -03

Age Limit Details

Scientist – ‘B’ – up to 35 years

Junior Scientific Assistant – Upto 30 years

Senior Technician – up to 30 years

Data Entry Operator – Between 18 and 25 years

Junior Technician – Between 18 and 25 years

Junior Laboratory Assistant – Between 18 and 25 years

Lower Division Clerk – Between 18 and 25 years

Attendant – (MTS) – Between 18 and 25 years

