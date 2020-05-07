BCCI Cancels Release Of Funds To DDCA, Delhi Cricket Jobs In Jeopardy: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have suspended the release of funds to the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) until they set their 'house in order.' Delhi cricket has been marred with controversies since many years and the DDCA Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma had banned joint-secretary Rajan Manchanda, directors Apurv Jain, Alok Mittal and Nitin Gupta from initiating any administrative work. The suspension of funds could well mean that the DDCA will not be unable to pay salaries to their employees. The cancellation of the funds could lead to Delhi Cricket employees losing their jobs.

BCCI asks controversy-ridden Delhi Cricket to 'set the house in order' cancels release of funds

Speaking to The Times of India, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said that there was no question of releasing fund sto the DDCA now. Dhumal said that the DDCA have too many complaints of discrepancies against them and will have to set their house in order to get funds from the board. The BCCI treasurer further added that the richest cricket board in the globe will release funds to other state organisations. He added that BCCI had started the process of clearing dues of match officials and umpires for their services last season.

Dhumal said that the delay happened due to the BCCI office being closed since March. The treasurer added that all domestic players dues have been cleared.

Delhi Cricket could struggle to pay salaries to employees after suspension of BCCI funds

The Times of India reported on Thursday that the DDCA could struggle to pay salaries to Delhi cricket employees amidst the cancellation of funds from BCCI. Currently, the DDCA is without a President too after veteran journalist Rajat Sharma resigned in November 2019. Rajat Sharma cited interference from some members before stepping down from the post. Furthermore, Delhi Cricket's vice-president Rakesh Bansal and secretary Vinod Tihara were suspended from office after an official order from a Delhi court.

On an average, the BCCI gives ₹35-60 crore of annual funding to each of its member state association and the DDCA received at least ₹40.75 crore between July 2018 and November 2019. As per reports, it is alleged that DDCA has not paid an annual subsidy to its affiliated clubs for the past 7 years. Additionally, they are yet to pay prize money of the League, Super League, and Hot Weather Tournament, while payments to the players, umpires and employees are also pending.

