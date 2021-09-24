CRPF Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 38 Head Constable Posts

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Central Reserve Police Force has announced its latest recruitment drive. Under the drive, it has invited applications from candidates who are interested to apply for CRPF head constable post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CRPF head constable recruitment 2021 by visiting the official website. the official website is of CRPF is crpf.gov.in. Candidates are hereby informed that the last date to apply for the above mentioned position is October 15, 2021. Under this recruitment drive, 38 candidates will be selected.

Here is the direct link to view official notification

CRPF Vacancy: Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible, candidates must have passed Intermediate (10+2) examination. It is necessary that the board or university have been recognized by the Central or State Government. Candidates are hereby informed that Two or Three year Diploma certificate in technical education done after 10th class will not be equivalent to the intermediate exam. The minimum age required is 18 years and the upper age limit is 25 years.

CRPF head constable selection process

Candidates will have to sit for the written examination. There will be two parts of the written examination and exam will carry 225 marks. The Part I paper will be of 200 marks and Part II will be of 25 marks. Candidates will be asked to bring relevant documents as per prescribed forms attached with this notice. Candidates will also have to undergo typing test. The official notice reads, "English Typing with minimum speed of 35 words per minute on computer. OR Hindi Typing with minimum speed of 30 words per minute on computer. ( 35 words per minute in English and 30 words per minute in Hindi corresponding to 10500 key depressions per hour in English 9000 key depressions per hour in Hindi with average of 5 key depressions for each word on computer) Note:- Skill Test in Hindi shall be conducted only on “Remington Gail Key layout with MANGAL Font”."