CS Result For Executive, Foundation And Professional Programmes Out

ICSI CS Result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India also known as ICSI has declared the CS Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus), Executive Programme (O1d and New Syllabus), and Foundation Programme Examinations, June 2021 session results. The CS results have been declared on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. As the results have been declared, candidates can check the result along with the individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks on the Institute's official website. The official website on which CS Executive result 2021 and CS Foundation result 2021 has been uploaded is www.icsi.edu

ICSI CS Result 2021: Date and Time

Professional Programme result has been announced on October 13 at 11 am

The result of the Executive programme has been announced on October 13 at 2 pm

Foundation Programme result has been announced on October 13 at 4 pm

CS 2021 Result download steps

Candidates who took the examination should log on to the official website - icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on any of the links that reads, "ICSI CS professional, executive and foundation results"

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their credentials and click on submit

Post submitting the details, the ICSI CS Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download it and take the printout of the same.

ICSI official notice reads, "The next examination for the Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will be held from 21st December, 2021 to December 30, 2021 for which the online examination enrolment form together with the requisite examination fee shall be submitted from 14 October, 2021 onwards"

ICSI CS Result 2021:Direct Link

Here is the direct link to check the results. However, as of now, the result page is not working. The notice on the official website reads, "Due to technical error, the display of results of Executive (Old and New syllabus both) and Foundation Programme declared today is delayed. The result will be displayed as soon as the error is rectified. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."