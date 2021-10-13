CS Result For Executive, Foundation And Professional Programmes Out

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
ICSI CS Result 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India also known as ICSI has declared the CS Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus), Executive Programme (O1d and New Syllabus), and Foundation Programme Examinations, June 2021 session results. The CS results have been declared on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. As the results have been declared, candidates can check the result along with the individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks on the Institute's official website. The official website on which CS Executive result 2021 and CS Foundation result 2021 has been uploaded is www.icsi.edu
ICSI official notice reads, "The next examination for the Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) will be held from 21st December, 2021 to December 30, 2021 for which the online examination enrolment form together with the requisite examination fee shall be submitted from 14 October, 2021 onwards"
Here is the direct link to check the results. However, as of now, the result page is not working. The notice on the official website reads, "Due to technical error, the display of results of Executive (Old and New syllabus both) and Foundation Programme declared today is delayed. The result will be displayed as soon as the error is rectified. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."