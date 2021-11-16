Last Updated:

CSBC Bihar Driver Constable DET Admit Card To Be Released On Nov 30, Full Details Here

CSBC Bihar driver constable DET admit card 2021 will be released on November 30. The driving efficiency test (DET) will begin on December 8. Check details here.

CSBC

CSBC Bihar Driver Constable DET: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has announced the dates to conduct the driving efficiency test (DET) for Driver Constable recruitment under advertisement no. 05/2019. Candidates who have cleared the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) are eligible to appear for the CSBC Bihar DET. CSBC will conduct the Bihar DET from December  8, 2021. The admit card for CSBC Bihar DET will be released on the official website of CSBC on November 30. 

CSBC Bihar Driver Constable DET

The CSBC Bihar Driver Constable DET will be conducted at Patna High School, Gardanibagh. Candidates must download their  admit card from the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in. No candidate will be allowed to take the test without the admit cards. Those who will face difficulty in downloading their admit cards online should visit the CSBC office at Harding road (near Patna Secretariat halt) in Patna on December 3 and 4 between 10 am and 5 pm. 

List of required documents

The exact date, time, and venue for the Bihar Driver DET will be mentioned in the admit cards. Candidates must note and reach the test venue before time. Candidates must also bring the required documents like educational certificates/ degrees. They must also bring admit card, photo-ID proof (Aadhar Card/ voter-ID card, etc) driving license, and COVID-19 vaccination certificates. 

Read the official notice here.

How to download CSBC Bihar Driver Constable DET admit card

  • Candidates should visit the official website of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in to view Bihar Police Driver DET admit card
  • On the homepage, click on the link which reads "Important Notice: Download your e-Admit Card for DET of Bihar Police Driver Constable. (Advt. No. 05/2019)"
  • Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their login details and click on submit
  • After submitting, the admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should cross-check the details and download the admit card
  • Candidates should take its printout so as to carry it to the test venue

CSBC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 1722 vacancies for the post of driver constable in Bihar police. Those who will clear the driving efficiency test (DET) will be appointed for the posts. They will be paid Rs 21,700 — 69,100 grade pay under the level-3 pay scale.

Click here to read the official notification to know more about the DET.

