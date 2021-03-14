CSBC Bihar Fireman Exam 2021 To Be Held On June 6, Check Details Here

The Central Selection Board of Constable on Sunday announced the date for the written examination for the selection of fireman posts in Bihar Fire Services under Advt. 01/2021. Candidates who have applied for the posts must note that the Firemen written exam will be held on June 6. Official notice regarding the exam date has been uploaded on the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in.

The CSBC Fireman admit card will be released in the due course of time. The admit card will be uploaded online at the official website. It will not be sent by post. CSBC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 2380 vacancies for the post of firemen. The notification was released in the month of February 2021.

CSBC Fireman Selection process

The selection process will be of two stages. The first stage will be - written examination. Those candidates who clear the written examination will be called to appear for the physical eligibility test. The written examination will be of 100 marks with each objective question carrying 1 mark. The Bihar Police Fireman syllabus for the writing exam will be similar to that of class 10. For the details about the Bihar Police Fireman Syllabus, candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully.