CSBC Bihar Forest Guard, Forester PET Dates Out, Physical Exam In January

CSBC Bihar has announced the dates for conducting forester and forest guard PET. As per schedule, the physical exam will be held in January. Check dates here.

CSBC Bihar

Image: Shutterstock


The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has released the schedule for the physical efficiency test (PET) for forester and forest guard recruitment. As per the schedule, the CSBC Bihar forester and forest guard physical test will be held on January 10 and 11, 2022, respectively. The test will be held at Sanjay Gandhi Botanical Garden, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Patna.

CSBC will release the admit cards for forester and forest guard PET on December 18, 2021. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards online by visiting the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in. Those who will face any difficulty in downloading the admit card can visit the CSBC office in Patna on January 7 or 8 till 5 pm to get a duplicate admit card.

CSBC Bihar forester, forest guard Recruitment 

CSBC had conducted the recruitment exams for the Bihar forest guard posts on December 16, 2020, and for forester posts, the exam was held on December 20, 2020. CSBC is conducting this recruitment to fill a total of 484 vacancies for the forest guard post and 236 vacancies for forester posts. The results were declared on April 19, 2021. 

Click here to check the official notice regarding CSBC Bihar forest guard PET

Click here to check the official notice regarding CSBC Bihar forester PET

How to download CSBC Bihar forester, forest guard PET admit card

  • Candidates should visit the official website of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in 
  • On the homepage, click on the link which reads "Important Notice: Download your e-Admit Card for PET of Bihar forester, forest guard posts'"
  • Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their login details and click on submit
  • After submitting, the admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should cross-check the details and download the admit card
  • Candidates should take its printout so as to carry it to the test venue
