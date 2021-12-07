CTET Admit Card 2021: The 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on December 16 and the CTET admit cards are likely to be released soon. Once the admit card is out, candidates will be able to download it from the official website - https://ctet.nic.in. Candidates must note that the CTET will be conducted by CBSE in computer-based test mode between December 16, 2021, and January 13, 2022. In case, the candidates find any error in the e-admit card regarding particulars of the candidate, photograph, signature, or any other information, they must immediately contact the CTET Unit for corrections.

CTET Hall Ticket Download: Here's How To Download CTET Admit Cards

STEP 1: To download the CTET Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in.

STEP 2: Once the admit card is released, candidates need to click on the "CTET December 2021 admit card" link available on the homepage.

STEP 3: Candidates are required to enter their credentials to log in.

Step 4: After logging in, candidates can check and download the CTET December 2021 Admit Card.

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates must take a printout for future reference.

CTET Exam Pattern

The CTET 2021 Exam will be administered in two shifts, Paper 1 and Paper 2, with each paper containing 150 multiple-choice questions.

There will be no negative marking in the examination.

The examination will be conducted in offline mode. Paper 1 consists of five sections, and Paper 2 consists of four sections.

CTET 2021 More details

The test will be conducted in 20 languages across the country. The online application procedure for the same started on September 20 and ended on October 19, 2021. It is recommended that the candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

