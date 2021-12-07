Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
CTET Admit Card 2021: The 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on December 16 and the CTET admit cards are likely to be released soon. Once the admit card is out, candidates will be able to download it from the official website - https://ctet.nic.in. Candidates must note that the CTET will be conducted by CBSE in computer-based test mode between December 16, 2021, and January 13, 2022. In case, the candidates find any error in the e-admit card regarding particulars of the candidate, photograph, signature, or any other information, they must immediately contact the CTET Unit for corrections.
The test will be conducted in 20 languages across the country. The online application procedure for the same started on September 20 and ended on October 19, 2021. It is recommended that the candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.