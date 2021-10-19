CTET 2021: CBSE Extends Registration Deadline Till Oct 25, Exam From December 16

CBSE CTET 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline to register for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021. The deadline for CTET registration has been extended from October 19 to October 25. CBSE will conduct the 15th edition of CTET 2021 from December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022. Candidates who have not yet registered for the exam can do it online at ctet.nic.in.

Candidates can make changes in their exam city and make any correction in their particulars in the online application form can do it from October 28 and November 3. The test will be held in computer-based test mode. The CTET 2021 will be held in 20 languages throughout the country.

"It is hereby informed that one more examination city has been created at Leh for the convenience of aspirants. The candidates who have already applied for CTET December, 2021 and wish to change their city or make any correction in their particulars in the online application form can do so from 28.10.2021 to 03.11.2021. No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date," read the official notice.

Further, on the basis of Gazette Notifications No. 459 and 462 dated 13.10.2021 issued by National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi, i.e., "Post-Graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated BEd-MEd", such candidates can also apply for CTET-December, 2021 as per eligibility criteria given in the said notifications. The required changes have already been made in the drop box of the online application form."

"Therefore, in order to facilitate the candidates, the last date for submitting an online application has been extended till 25-10-2021 (Monday) and candidates can submit their fee upto 26.10.2021 (Tuesday) before 15.30 hrs."

CBSE CTET: How to apply

STEP 1: Visit the official website of CTET- ctet.nic.in.

STEP 2: Click on the link "Apply Online" tab.

STEP 3: Register yourself by providing the details as required

STEP 4: Login using the login credentials

STEP 5: Fill in the application form

STEP 6: Upload scanned images of the latest Photograph and Signature.

STEP 7: Pay the examination fee by e-challan or debit/credit card and net banking

STEP 8: Print Confirmation page for records and future reference.

All the questions in CTET 2021 will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). There will be four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each correct answer will carry one mark and there will be no negative marking. There will be two papers for CTET. Paper I will be for a person who wants to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper-II will be for a person who wants to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. Meanwhile, CBSE has also released a set of model questions for the upcoming Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination.