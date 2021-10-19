CTET 2021: Deadline To Register For Central Teacher Eligibility Test Ends Today

CTET 2021 Registration Update: Central Board of Secondary Education will be ending the registration for Central Teacher Eligibility Test on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Therefore, all those candidates who have not applied till date should make sure to do it now. In order to apply, they will have to visit the official website and also follow the steps mentioned below. the direct link for CTET 2021 registration has also been attached below. Candidates must know that the examination will be conducted in the month of December 2021.

CTET 2021: Check steps to apply

Interested candidates will have to visit the official website of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test – ctet.nic.in.

On the website's homepage, click on the link that reads, "Apply for CTET December 2021."

Post clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to choose between "New Registration" or 'login'

Candidates will then have to fill out the application form by feeding the required details

In the next step, candidates should upload the required documents and pay the application fee to complete the procedure

Post clicking on submit, the CTET 2021 application form will be submitted

Candidates are advised to download the same and print a copy of the same for future references

Here is the direct link to register for CTET 2021

About CTET

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. By qualifying for this test, candidates become eligible to teach students in government-affiliated schools. To be noted that the exam will be conducted in more than 20 languages in December 2021. However, the exact date for the exam has not been released yet.

As per schedule, the CTET will be conducted in two shifts consisting of two main papers. Candidates are free to choose whether to appear for one paper or both of the papers. All those candidates who qualify in first paper or paper 1 will be eligible to teach classes from 1 to 6. All those candidates who are willing to teach classes 6-12 are advised to appear for both papers. The steps to apply for the same have already been mentioned above. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.