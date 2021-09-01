CUCET 2021: NTA Extends Registration Deadline Till Sept 5, Adds 2 More Exam Cities

CUCET 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to apply for Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021 for admission to the Integrated/Under-Graduate (UI) and Post-Graduation (PG) Programmes till September 5. Earlier, the application window was scheduled to close on September 1. The last date to pay the application fee is September 6 (up to 11:50 pm).

CUCET 2021 is conducted for admissions to various courses in 12 Central Universities of the country. The entrance test will be held in computer-based test mode. As per the official notification, NTA CUCET 2021 will be held on September 15, 16, 23 and 24, 2021. Candidates will be able to make corrections in the particulars of the form between September 3 and 4.

2 more exam cities added

NTA on Tuesday informed that it has added two more cities of the exam centres for CUCET 2021 due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The two exam cities are- Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar and Kasaragod, Kerala. A notice regarding the same has been uplaoded on the official website- cucet.nta.nic.in.

NTA CUCET 2021

The NTA CUCET 2021 will be conducted in online CBT mode for a duration of 120 minutes (02 hours). The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. The second shift of the exam will be held from 3 to 5 pm.

How to register for NTA CUCET 2021

Students seeking admissions in any of the central universities can visit the official website- cucet.nta.nic.in to register for CUCET 2021. Candidates can click on the direct link below to register for the entrance test. The application fee for General/OBC/EWS Applicants is Rs.800 while for SC/ST/Transgender Applicants it is Rs.350. PWD Applicants are exempted from paying the application fee.

Direct link to register for NTA CUCET 2021

List of 12 participating central universities