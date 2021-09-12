CUCET Admit Card Released For UI And PG Exams, Here Is The Direct Download Link

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test hall ticket also known as CUCET Admit Card 2021 has now been released. The hall tickets have been released on Sunday, September 12, 2021. The admit card which has been released is for Undergraduate/Integrated as well as Postgraduate, UI, PG exams. National Testing Agency has informed the release of admit cards through an official notice. Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should download the hall tickets from the official website cucet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the CUCET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on September 15, 16, 23 and 24, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that it is mandatory to carry admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets.

CUCET Admit Card 2021 released: Check steps to download

Candidates should visit the official website for CUCET 2021 which is cucet.nta.nic.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Download Admit Card.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required details

Candidates will have to enter the application number and password or date of birth and then click on login

The CUCET Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on your screen

Candidates will have to download the hall tickets and print a copy for future references

In case candidate face any issue in downloading the hall tickets, they can contact NTA. NTA can be contacted at 011 40759000 or at cucet@nta.ac.in. CUCET 2021 will be conducted in Computer Based Mode for four days. The exam duration will be of 120 minutes and only objective type questions will be asked. Candidates who will manage to clear the UI, PG entrance exams, will be eligible to get admission in various courses offered by 12 Central Universities across India.