Delhi Air Pollution Nears Emergency Level; All Schools, Govt Offices Shut For Next 7 Days

Amid the looming danger of the third wave of COVID-19, the national capital is facing another setback caused by air pollution. In view of the increasing pollution, schools in Delhi have been ordered to remain closed for the next seven days and classes will continue in online mode, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13. This decision came after the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital on Saturday reported a 462 point, which indicates that air quality in Delhi is "severe/hazardous" to breathe.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Delhi CM Kejriwal told, "For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed (they can continue virtually) so children don't have to breathe polluted air". This decision was taken in an emergency meeting where Kejriwal also announced the four-step action plan. Recently, Supreme Court asked the union government and Delhi government to take immediate steps to handle the increased pollution in Delhi.

For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed; to continue virtually so that children don't have to breathe polluted air: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/JqdSMTQ8jk — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, announced, "All schools, colleges, and educational institutes in Delhi to remain shut next week as pollution levels hit emergency level."

These steps are being taken by the government to reduce the amount of transportation on the road, which contributes largely to pollution. Apart from schools, all government offices have also been advised to switch to work from home mode. While construction activities have been restricted as it will help to reduce dust pollution. Air pollution in Delhi has been a matter of serious concern for many years, and the quality of the air continues to worsen, becoming "hazardous" for people to breathe. However, the government's measure of closing schools and limiting transportation is likely to improve the situation in the National Capital.

(Image: PTI/ANI/Representative Image)

With Inputs from ANI