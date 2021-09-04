Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Assures A Special Teachers’ Day 2021

As India will be celebrating Teachers’ Day on September 5, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, promised that this year's celebrations would be special and unique. It was decided that for the awards, the major criteria would be the remarkable works done by teachers during the COVID pandemic. Sisodia also notified that some changes were made which increased the number of awards from 103 to 122.

Changes made by Deputy CM Sisodia

According to ANI, Manish Sisodia mentioned that earlier, awards were given based on academic performance only. "We have increased the number of awards to 122 from 103 Earlier, only teachers who had been teaching for 15 years were eligible for the awards. We've reduced it to 3 years. This year, we have introduced two 'Face of DeE (Directorate of Education)' awards for the teachers doing any remarkable work, not just in teaching," said Sisodia, as quoted by the news agency.

Deputy CM Sisodia mentioned while regulating the criteria and age of the award that earlier, only teachers who had been teaching for 15 years were eligible for the awards. He added, "We've reduced it to 3 years. This year, we have introduced two 'Face of DeE (Directorate of Education)' awards for the teachers doing any remarkable work, not just in teaching."

Sisodia to acknowledge work done during the pandemic

Deputy CM of Delhi said that it was decided that for this award that the major criteria would be the remarkable work done by teachers during the coronavirus pandemic. According to the news agency, Manish Sisodia further mentioned, "This year, we received 1,108 applications for the awards. The 122 awardees will be felicitated in a grand ceremony tomorrow." Deputy CM Sisodia announced that the two teachers who bagged the 'Face of DoE' awards were Raj Kumar & Suman Arora. Kumar entered the Guinness Book of Records by playing the Sitar for over 32 hours. Arora, an IITian, took an initiative to teach students for competitive exams separately. 23 students taught by Suman Arora cleared JEE Mains and 5 students cleared to JEE Advance last year. She keeps a portion of her salary reserved for support needy students preparing for competitive exams.

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Image Credits - PTI)