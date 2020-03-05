Amid Coronavirus Scare, Delhi Govt Orders All Primary Schools To Remain Shut Till March 31

Amid the deadly coronavirus scare in the country, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi Government on Thursday has directed the immediate closure of all primary schools in the national capital till March 31 to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia made the announcement on Twitter.

As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 5, 2020

COVID-19 toll in India rises to 30

According to the details provided by Sisodia, all primary schools including Government Schools, Aided Primary Schools, Private Sector Schools, MCD run Schools and NDMC run schools; all have been ordered to remain closed until the end of March. The announcement comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in India rises to 30 after a man from Ghaziabad tested positive for Coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that a Special Task Force had been formed to keep the virus at bay in the national capital. On Wednesday, 23 new cases were reported, including 16 Italian tourists and a man in Gurgaon, even as the government decided to screen all passengers entering the country from abroad for the deadly virus.

Delhi govt suspends biometric attendance

The Delhi government on Thursday advised head of departments (HoDs), autonomous bodies and municipal corporations to suspend the biometric attendance system in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, an official said.

"A letter has been written to principal secretaries, secretaries, autonomous bodies and municipal corporations for the suspension of biometric attendance in view of coronavirus threat," the official told PTI.

Health minister Vardhan said the government is also setting up additional labs where the confirmation test can be performed. Phase one of that had 15 labs, some of which are already functional. Phase two will have 19 new labs, he said. The government has also directed all public hospitals in Delhi to be prepared for more cases. “We will ensure that all facilities are of the highest order to handle patients that require any isolation,” Vardhan said.

"The government is working intensively to ensure meaningful intervention, if needed, to deal with the impact of unfolding COVID-19 crisis in the country," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. She said different ministries are working in tandem to deal with any impact of Covid-19, which has so far infected more than 94,000 people across the world and claimed more than 3,000 lives.

(With agency inputs)