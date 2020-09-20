Delhi HC: DDU And Delhi Govt Engaged In Blame Game Over Salaries Of College's Employees

In the case over the payment of remuneration and other benefits to staff of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) College, the Delhi High Court observed that the college management and the Delhi Government are engaged in a blame game instead of disbursing salary to the employees. The court was hearing a petition filed by various associate professors and professors working in DDU College.

Matter listed for October 6

“In my view, this is a serious matter and needs to be looked into by the Government of NCT of Delhi as well as the College without any delay and on priority,” said Justice Jyoti Singh.

“Contentions made by the college and the government of NCT of Delhi only prima facie give an impression to the court that both the authorities are blaming each other, instead of ensuring that the salary and the other benefits of the employees are released on time,” the court observed.

“The net result, however, of this blame game is that petitioners have been deprived of not only their salary and other emoluments with effect from May 2020, but also other essentials such as reimbursements of medical bills, etc,” Justice Singh said.

The counsels appearing for the petitioners have said that they have not received their salaries, including medical bills and other retiral benefits since the month of May 2020.

DDU told the court that the college receives 100% grant-in-aid from the Delhi government through which it makes the payment of salaries to its staff members, but due to non-release of funds, it is unable to pay employees, including the petitioners.

The Delhi Government in its defence told the court that a special audit of the is in process and the college has enough resources to meet the expenses including the salaries of the staff members. To which the College contended that the funds with the college are not meant for disbursement of staff salaries, and that emoluments have to be paid from the grant-in-aid received from the government.

Since the matter is serious, Justice Jyoti Singh said that the government and the college must look into it and listed the matter for further consideration on October 6.

(With ANI inputs, Image credit: PTI)

