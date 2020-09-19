"What's Your Opinion?": Delhi HC To Gunjan Saxena On IAF's Portrayal In Film Based On Her

Former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena was instructed to file an affidavit detailing her opinion on the portrayal of Indian Air Force (IAF) in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which is being streamed on Netflix by Delhi HC on Friday. The single-judge bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher also instructed former Flight Lieutenant to inform the court in case any terms of any agreement have been violated by the film producers. The next hearing of the matter has been scheduled for October 15.

Delhi HC seeks Gunjan Saxena's take on IAF's depiction

Gunjan Saxena's legal counsel informed Delhi HC that the disclaimer of the film states that it is not a biopic and just a film inspired by the life of the former Flight Lieutenant while adding that Saxena feels that the film 'glorifies' the IAF. The former Flight Lieutenant was asked to state her point of view on the representation of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and inform the court if the film producers violated the terms of any agreement which they entered into with her.

No injunction against 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'

Centre and IAF filed a plea seeking a stay on the broadcast, telecast, digital or OTT release as well as theatre release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl claiming that it maligns the 'dignity and reputation' of the IAF. They also said that the film's portrayal of IAF shows practices of gender biases which 'damages the IAF's reputation' and no NOC has been taken from IAF by the film producers.

They further contended that the film was not shown to the preview committee and no MoU was signed before the release which is a general practice. Delhi HC refused to grant an interim stay on the broadcast of the film based on Gunjan Saxena's life while asking Dharma Productions Private Limited, Karan Yash Johar, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Netflix, and others to file a response on the Centre and IAF's plea against the film.

(With inputs from ANI)