Delhi Private Schools Reopening Today In Phased Manner, See Guidelines

Delhi schools reopening: Delhi Private Schools will be reopened on Monday, November 8, 2021. However, it is to be noted that not all the private schools are reopening today. The schools that will be reopening will be done in phased manner. On the COVID protocols, the school authority has already confirmed that sanitization of classrooms, libraries, and cafeterias has been done. Some of the Private Schools administrations of Delhi have also shared videos of sanitized classrooms with parents for assurance.

Sudha Acharya, chairperson of the National Progressive School Conference, said, “Private schools will be reopening from Monday as even we want to reopen schools and see how it goes. Videos of the school premises being sanitised have been sent to parents as well to assure them. Everyone is looking forward to children being back to schools and a lot of activities are being planned."

Strict COVID guidelines to be followed

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal led government has strictly told all the private schools in the region to adhere to COVID 19 protocols and guidelines. It is mandatory for students to carry a consent letter signed by their parents to attend physical classes. Parents are supposed to email their consent letters to the school. Parents also have an option of informing it over the phone if students due to any reason fail to carry the physical copy of the letter with them.

Parents are also free to inspect the safety protocols arrangement made by the schools. As per various arrangements, one staircase would be used for climbing up and one for climbing down. The schools have also decided to resume transport facilities. However, it has not been resumed now and is expected to resume from November 15, 2021.

At the initial phase, the physical classes would reopen only for standard 6 to 8 students. The decision on the reopening of primary classes would be taken later by the Delhi Government. All stakeholders are advised to keep an eye for the official announcement about reopening of all Delhi Private Schools.