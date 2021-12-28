Delhi Schools To Observe Winter Break From Jan 1 To 15, Check Details Here

Delhi Schools winter vacation 2021-22: The Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced the dates of winter break for students up to Class V. It will be applicable for students studying at Delhi government schools. DoE has announced that the break will begin on January 1 and will continue till January 15, 2021. It has been strictly said that no online or offline teaching-learning activity can be conducted during this period. The Directorate of Education also asked teachers to help students consolidate their learning. The syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered, is to be revised during this breakthrough assignment.

The notice released on December 27 reads that school teachers might take note of the strengths as well as weaknesses of students. It is to be done so that after the winter vacation, individual attention would be allotted to each student. Teachers have been told to contact parents so that students can know about the winter assignments.

Official statement: Highlights

“All the heads of Sarvodaya Vidyalayas are, hereby, informed that the winter break for pre-primary and primary classes shall be observed from January 1-15, 2022, and the online and offline teaching learning activities through worksheets, shall not be conducted during this period,” an official order said.

“However, in order to help the students to consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered so far, is to be revised during this break through assignments. Assessment record of winter break assignments and activities must be maintained scrupulously and shall count towards internal assessment," said DoE

Recently, with approval from the Commission for National Air Quality Management, schools have been reopened for class 6 onwards for physical classes. Earlier, the schools were shut in the national capital due to the deteriorating air quality. With OMicron treat, Schools have been reopened with proper COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, using hand sanitiser, among others.