Delhi University Admissions 2021: Know The Eligibility Requirements For Various Courses

Delhi University (DU) is one of India's most prestigious universities. Each year thousands of people apply for admission into Delhi university but only a handful actually get admission into DU. There are many reasons why students fail to get admission into Delhi University, such as not being aware of the DU eligibility criteria for various courses. Before applying to any course at Delhi University, students should be aware of the eligibility criteria. So, we have compiled the DU eligibility criteria 2021 for prospective students who are interested in admission into Delhi University.

DU Eligibility Criteria 2021

Each course at the Delhi University has its own set of eligibility criteria that prospective students need to be aware of. There are two basic eligibility criteria that dictate candidates applying for admission into DU must have passed their 10+2, and that there is no age limit to apply for UG courses. It should be noted that admission into B. Tech courses will be done on the basis of the students' JEE Mains scores. Here are the eligibility criteria for all courses -

BA/B.Com - 40% Marks in aggregate

B.Voc - 40% Marks in aggregate

BA (Hons.)/B.Com (Hons.) - 45% Marks in aggregate.

B.Sc (Hons.) Mathematics - 50% marks in Mathematics

B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany, Zoology, Microbiology - 55% or more marks in aggregate of 3 subjects and passing in one compulsory language i.e. English with 50% marks

B.Tech (Information Technology & Mathematical Innovation)/ BA (Hons.) Humanities & Social Science - General Category - 60% marks, OBC Category - 54% marks, PwD/CW category: 57% Marks

BA (Hons.) Multimedia/Mass Communication - 75% marks for the general category with 85% in English

BMS/BA (Hons.) Business Economics/BBA (FIA) - Genera - 60% marks, 55% marks for SC/ST/OBC

B.Ed - Bachelor or masters degree in Science / Social Science /Humanities/ Commerce or any equivalent stream.

MA - Bachelor’s degree

MCA - Bachelor degree or an equivalent degree

M.Sc - Pass Undergraduate degree

M.Com- Pass B.Com/B.Com (Hons.)/B.A (Hons.) Economics/ BBS.BBA/BBA/BIFA/BBE

LLB - Pass Graduate / Post Graduate Degree.

LLM - Pass 3/5 years LLB degree

M.Ed - Pass B.Ed, BA B.Ed, B.Sc B.Ed, B.El Ed and D.El Ed with a UG degree securing at least 50% marks.

Master of Physical Education - Bachelor of Physical Education or B.Sc in Health and Physical Education with at least 50%

Apart from knowing the eligibility criteria for admission into Delhi University 2021 batch, candidates should also be thoroughly aware of the process for DU application 2021. Candidates planning to apply to DU are advised to check out the full registration and application process along with all the documents required on the Delhi University website to increase their chances of getting into the Delhi University 2021 batch. Stay tuned for more updates on DU and education news.

