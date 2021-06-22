Delhi University: Keshav Mahavidyalaya To Provide Free Vaccines To Public From June 23

Delhi University’s Keshav Mahavidyalaya which is located in Pitampura is going to start functioning as a vaccination center. It will offer vaccine shots to the general public for free. The service will begin on Wednesday.

The target age group for free vaccination at the college is 18-44. The vaccine shot given will be of Covishield. One can avail of the service from 9 am to 5 pm on all days.

Keshav Mahavidyalaya: How and When to Book Slots

Those who want to get a jab will have to register and book a slot. The slots can be booked from the Cowin portal. Those looking for the first shot can follow the steps given below.

Go to cowin.gov.in

Click on Register/sign in yourself on the top right corner of the portal

Enter your mobile number and click on ‘Get OTP’ option

Enter the OTP within 3 minutes

Click on Register member, one can register 4 members from one mobile number

Fill in the type of photo ID proof. Photo ID number, name, year of birth, choose gender and click on ‘Register’

Post filling of the form mentioned above, the registration process is complete. One will see the option of booking the slot. Enter the Pincode of DU Vaccination center (in this case Pincode is 110034). Choose Keshav Mahavidyalaya as the center, select a date, and schedule an appointment.

Those booking second slot. If the first shot taken was of Covishield, then only one can avail of this service at DU. The second slot can be booked after 84 days of the first shot. To book a slot for the second shot, one must follow the steps given below.

DU Vaccination center: DU has always been stepping up and helping the state. This time college administrations are supporting by conducting vaccination drives in their college. Keshav Mahavidyalaya college had also set up a free RT-PCR testing center on their premises. Till now, vaccine drives have been conducted at Delhi University’s Lakshmibai College, health centers at the North and South Campus, and Shivaji College for the institute’s employees.