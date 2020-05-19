Delhi University Latest Updates: Group Of Professors Oppose "open Book" Exam Suggestion

Delhi University made some extraordinary moves from online classes to pushing the exams until later, amid the Covid outbreak in the national capital. Recent reports suggest that Delhi University will hold the exams for the outgoing students in the month of July. Read on to know about Delhi University exams, notifications and other details.

All the outgoing students to appear exams from July 1, 2020

The exams of every college affiliated to Delhi University were postponed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. However, the out-going students of degree, post-graduate and courses included in Students of Open Learning, NCWEB will all appear for the exams. The format for the exams will be Open Book Examinations for all the final year students. The exams will be conducted by maintaining and following all norms of social distancing, health and safety of the students. There will be datasheets provided before the commencement. On the official website of Delhi University, the details for open book examination is given. A separate notification awaits the non-final year students and their exams as per the notification provided by Delhi University. The exams will be conducted from home with ‘minimal internet’ required as stated by the representatives of Delhi University. Reports suggest that the university exams need very less internet involvement only for downloading uploading the final material.

Image Credits: Delhi University website

Lockdown 4.0 continues Delhi University’s dispersal

Reports suggest that Delhi University will continue the classes and the online lectures for another two weeks after the lockdown was extended for the fourth time. The notice released by Delhi University also mentioned that students must download the government’s Arogya Setu app. Furthermore, the Delhi University has urged to provide study materials and notes to the students for reading sessions.

Group of professors opposes online exams

Reports suggest that a group of Delhi University professors have written to the President of India urging to cancel the Open Book Examinations. The main argument is that it goes against the policies of Delhi University. Students will be using notes, materials and other help while answering the questions which will be made available online by the university. Professors believe that the move from closed book to open book exams cannot be made hastily, which is what is happening at the moment.

