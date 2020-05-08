Delhi University Exams Updates, News And Other Details To Know

With over 5900 coronavirus positive cases and over 60 deaths, Delhi is on high alert after it saw a jump in the last 24 hours. The union territory is under red-zone and several schools and colleges affiliated to Delhi University is following either online modules or pushed the curriculum. After the special guidelines laid out by the University Grants Commission, Delhi University is trying to come up with new plans for the students. However, Delhi University has made some recent announcements and changes in the past few weeks. Here are the latest updates on it-

Delhi University examinations

Reports suggest that Delhi University vice-chancellor has proposed a 15-member committee to create a blueprint for the conducting exams and assessments. However, this plan has been slammed by the teachers and professors of various colleges affiliated to Delhi University. Teachers believe many students applying for foreign admissions will have to wait for the exams and the university deadlines will be missed out. The teachers suggest an average GPA of two years should be marked to the outgoing students and not exams.

Delhi University curriculum completion

Delhi University continues to extend the closure of all universities and colleges until further Notice. The official website of Delhi University states, “During this period online teaching-learning process will continue and should be strengthened by the Departments/Colleges. The University website provides details of online platforms and services for various teaching and learning resources. The website also provides details of VPN connection for students and teachers to access the Library resources from home.”

Postgraduate and doctorate students to submit work online.

In a recent notification, it was revealed that students of M.Phil./Ph.D courses must continue with research developments online. In the cases of experiments and the requirement of people, the research work will be given an extended period after the situation of coronavirus is normalised. The notification read, "In order to avoid the gathering of the students in scholarship cell and to process the fellowship for the research scholars availing online mentioned fellowship schemes by the University. The Head of the Departments (HODs) is hereby requested to kindly submit the fellowship details online through an e-mail."



Challenges faced by the visually impaired

Vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi addresses the students who are visually impaired. No altercations will happen to the courses they are enrolled in. Everyone will be given due time and extension in required cases. He said, “The visually impaired students and faculty members that the University will make all possible efforts to ensure that difficulties being faced by them with respect to academic and other issues due to change in content-delivery methods are addressed with utmost sensitivity and commitment. He emphasized that in many ways, the visually impaired may be better equipped to deal with the present challenges because of their adaptability to the alternative methods of learning from an early age.” Over 150 visually impaired students and their faculty attended the webinar by the vice-chancellor of Delhi University.

