Dharmendra Pradhan Meets Bishweswar Tudu To Discuss Education Initiatives; See Highlights

Dharmendra Pradhan met Bishweswar Tudu to discuss ways to provide equitable opportunities for students from the SC, ST & underprivileged classes. See highlights

Dharmendra Pradhan

Image: Twitter/DharmendraPradhan


Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Tribal Affairs Minister Bishweswar Tudu and Karyakartas from Mayurbhanj on Sunday evening. Both leaders along with Karyakartas discussed ways to strengthen education initiatives. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter to share a snap with Bishweswar Tudu and Karyakartas. 

Dharmendra Pradhan met Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday morning. Both of them discussed ways to enhance and upgrade the education sector of the country. Union Minister Pradhan took to Twitter to inform the same. He tweeted, "Pleasure meeting Shri Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM, and Education Min., Govt. of NCT of Delhi. We had valuable discussions on building quality education systems in the country, capacity building of teachers, grooming future leaders in school & equipping youth with market-relevant skills."

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister also took to Twitter to thank Education Minister for the meeting. He gifted Education Minister his book. State Education Minister tweeted, "I'm grateful to Hon Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ji for his valuable time. I gifted him my book Shiksha on Delhi edu reforms. We all need committed governance to work on quality education. I m sure such discussions would lead to effective implementation of NEP also."

Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed Digital education initiatives

The Education Minister of India reviewed the Digital education initiatives of the Education Ministry on July 13. In the meeting, all the officials discussed PM e-Vidya, National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), Swayam, along with other initiatives. The meeting was attended by Minister of State Annpurna Devi;  MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and also MoS Dr. Subhas Sarkar. Union Minister Pradhan gave this information on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, "Reviewed digital initiatives of the Ministry of Education including PM e-Vidya and National Digital Education Architecture(N-DEAR). New-age education will leverage technology to be open, inclusive, and accessible."

