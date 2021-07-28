DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2021 Announced; 87.94% Pass, Here’s Direct Link To Results

Quick links:
DHSE Kerala Plus two result 2021: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala (DHSE Kerala) has announced the Kerala DHSE plus two result 2021 on July 28, 2021. Results have been declared at 3 pm today and students will be able to access the results after 4 pm. Results have been announced by Education Minister V Sivankutty. He announced the results in a press conference that was specially organised to announce results. This year's pass percentage has been increased by 2.81% and has reached 87.94%.
Board had recently issued an official notification announcing DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result date. It said that registered students can view results on the official websites like keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in once result is declared. As the results have been declared now, students can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their plus two results. Here is the direct link to view the result page. Along with checking on the website, students can also check results through dedicated Mobile Apps.
Over 4.46 lakh students appeared for the Kerala Plus two exams in 2021. The plus two exam was conducted in offline mode on 27th April 2021. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wished students on 26th April 2021. He tweeted, "SSLC and +2 examinations are starting tomorrow. Request all students to follow COVID-19 protocol so that you, your friends, teacher, and family stay safe. Best wishes to each and every one of you. May you all succeed!
