DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2021 Announced; 87.94% Pass, Here’s Direct Link To Results

DHSE Kerala plus two result 2021 has been declared on July 28, 2021. Exam was conducted in offline mode on April 27. See list of websites to visit for results.

Ruchika Kumari
DHSE Kerala plus two result 2021

Image: Shutterstock


DHSE Kerala Plus two result 2021: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala (DHSE Kerala) has announced the Kerala DHSE plus two result 2021 on July 28, 2021.  Results have been declared at 3 pm today and students will be able to access the results after 4 pm. Results have been announced by Education Minister V Sivankutty. He announced the results in a press conference that was specially organised to announce results. This year's pass percentage has been increased by 2.81% and has reached 87.94%. 

Board had recently issued an official notification announcing DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result date. It said that registered students can view results on the official websites like keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in once result is declared. As the results have been declared now, students can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their plus two results. Here is the direct link to view the result page.  Along with checking on the website, students can also check results through dedicated Mobile Apps. 

Websites to Check Kerala DHSE Result 2021

  1. keralaresults.nic.in
  2. dhsekerala.gov.in
  3. prd.kerala.gov.in
  4. results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  5. kerala.gov.in

Mobile Apps to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 

  • Sapahalam 2021
  • iExaMS-Kerala

How to check

  • Go to https://keralaresults.nic.in/
  • Click on link which reads DHSE result 2021, Announced on 28.07.2021
  • OR here is the direct link to view DHSE Kerala class 12th scorecard
  • Enter registration number, roll number and date of birth, and click on get result
  • Results will be displayed on the screen, cross-check details and take a screenshot or download the same
  • Keep a hard copy with you for future reference
  • Students and faculty can also click on the ‘School wise results’ option being displayed to check result of the whole batch

Kerala plus two exams 2021

Over 4.46 lakh students appeared for the Kerala Plus two exams in 2021. The plus two exam was conducted in offline mode on 27th April 2021. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wished students on 26th April 2021. He tweeted, "SSLC and +2 examinations are starting tomorrow. Request all students to follow COVID-19 protocol so that you, your friends, teacher, and family stay safe. Best wishes to each and every one of you. May you all succeed!

