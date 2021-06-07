DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 47 Posts, See How To Apply

The Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, Jodhpur has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for 47 available posts of apprenticeship for their Jodhpur Branch, as part of the DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021. The official DRDO Apprentice notification was published on the official DRDO website. Read on to know more about the DRDO apprentice vacancy and how to apply for DRDO recruitment.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment Vacancy 2021

As per the official notification published on the website, a total of 47 DRDO apprentice vacancies have been made available for their Jodhpur branch. The vacancies include posts such as mechanic, carpenter, plumber etc. As per the notification, the last date for submission of the application forms is 15 days from the date of notification publishing. The notification was published on the website on June 5, so the last date to apply would be June 20. Candidates should make sure they apply before that date, or their applications will not be considered. You can take a more detailed look at the official notification here.

DRDO Apprentice Vacancy List

There are only two main eligibility criteria mentioned in the notification. Candidates must have passed Class 10. Candidates must hold an ITI certificate in the concerned field they are applying to. As part of the apprenticeship, the monthly stipend is Rs. 7000 for each post. Here is a list of all the posts available as per the notification.

Instrument Mechanic - 2 Posts

Mechanic Diesel - 2 Posts

Carpenter - 2 Posts

Plumber - 1 Post

Welder - 1 Post

Information Communication Technology System 2 Maintenance (ICTSM) - 2 Posts

Turner - 1 Post

Machinist- 1 Post

Fitter- 1 Post

Electrician - 1 Post

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant - 20 Posts

Stenographer & Secretarial Assistant English - 8 Posts

Stenographer & Secretarial Assistant Hindi - 2 Posts

Computer Hardware & Network Maintenance - 3 Posts

How to apply for DRDO Recruitment?

Candidates can find a copy of the application form on the official notification given on the website. Candidates will have to download the official notification, fill up the necessary details, take a scanned copy of the filled form and email it to the given email address - director@dl.drdo.in. Candidates will also have to attach the necessary documents such as academic certifications and other documents as required. Candidates must make sure they fill the form and email it on the given email before the last date. Candidates must also ensure they are have registered themselves on this link - as this is the direct login link for the candidates, without which their applications will not be considered. Stay tuned for more updates on recruitment news.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH